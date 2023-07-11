One of Asia’s most luxurious trains is returning to the rails with a new route

The Eastern & Oriental Express is heading back to the tracks.

Services for the train service are restarting in February 2024, according to an announcement today by the train's owner, the luxury travel company Belmond.

The passenger train, long considered one of the most luxurious rail rides in Asia, started operating in 1993, connecting Bangkok to Singapore. It stopped running in 2020 at the outset of the pandemic.

The Eastern & Oriental is returning with 15 carriages, including two restaurant cars, one piano bar car and an open-air observation car. It's eight sleeping cars will have three cabin categories — Pullman, State and Presidential — all with air-conditioning and private bathrooms.

Bookings for 2024 opened today with rates from $3,410 per person for a three-day journey, which includes all meals, beverages and scheduled activities.