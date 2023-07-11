India's IDFC First Bank says merger will boost credit growth

IDFC First bank signage is seen outside a branch in Mumbai, India, 04 July, 2023. IDFC First Bank merges with IDFC Limited. 155 shares of IDFC First Bank will be alloted for 100 shares of IDFC according to an Indian media report.

India's IDFC First Bank expects to see robust credit growth following its recent merger, according to managing director and CEO V. Vaidyanathan.

Last week, IDFC First Bank said its board had approved its merger with IDFC Ltd. , the latest in a wave of consolidation in India's financial sector.

This comes just days after a $40 billion mega merger between India's largest private lender HDFC Bank with Housing Development Finance Corporation , the country's biggest mortgage lender.

Vaidyanathan said, as a country, India is on a "massive trajectory," which holds immense growth potential for the merged entity in the near term.

"We are insiders of this country and we can see for ourselves on day-to-day basis how the country is growing," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

"For India's credit market, let me say about a 15% credit growth would be a fair expectation in the near future. And for our bank, a 25% credit growth would be a fair expectation with stable asset quality."