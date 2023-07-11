Singapore state investor Temasek posts negative annual return, its first since 2020

Temasek Holdings posted a 5.07% decline in its one-year total shareholder return in Singapore dollars in the financial year that ended March 31, 2023, according to a statement released Tuesday. Net portfolio value came in at S$382 billion, compared to S$403 billion a year ago. This was just its fifth one-year total shareholder negative return since 2003.

"2022 has been the challenging year for markets over the last decade," said Lim Boon Heng, Chairman of Temasek Holdings in the statement. "Against a backdrop of restrictive macro policy, lower growth and a highly polarized geopolitical environment, the world is changing rapidly."

Still, Temasek's decline in annual shareholder return in 2022/23 compares relatively favorably with global stock market returns.

The S&P 500 and MSCI Asia ex-Japan benchmarks each plunged nearly 20% in 2022, roiled by sticky inflation despite multiple rate hikes by central banks. Intensifying geopolitical tensions such as U.S.-China tensions and the Russia-Ukraine war did not help.

The Singapore state investor is invested in both public and private markets. Unlisted assets comprised 53% of its portfolio as at March 31— generating higher returns in listed assets. Marking its unlisted portfolio to market would provide S$18 billion of value uplift, it said.

Its three-year total shareholder return stood at 8%, while its 10-year return was at 6% and 20-year return at 9%.