Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: JetBlue, Zillow, JPMorgan Chase, 3M and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:

JetBlue Airways — JetBlue Airways lost nearly 2% after Evercore ISI downgraded the airline to underweight, citing the recent sharp rally in shares and balance sheet concerns.

Zillow Group — The stock popped 4.7% after being upgraded by Piper Sandler to overweight from neutral. Analyst Thomas Champion also hiked his price target to $62 per share, suggesting 33% upside from Monday's close. Product optionality and new initiatives, as well sequential improvements in the housing macro environment were among the reasons for his call.

JPMorgan Chase — The Wall Street heavyweight added 1.2% in premarket trading after an upgrade from Jefferies to buy from hold on Tuesday. The firm also labeled JPMorgan Chase as "best-in-class."

U.S. Bancorp — Shares of the Minnesota-based bank gained 2.2% following an upgrade to buy from neutral by Bank of America. Analyst Ebrahim Poonawala said U.S. Bancorp is among the highest quality franchises in the U.S. banking industry, with its scale, earnings and strong execution expected to drive superior earnings growth and stock outperformance.

Amazon — Shares ticked 0.8% higher as the e-commerce giant kicked off its highly anticipated Prime Day summer sale, which goes through Wednesday. Wells Fargo also added Amazon to its Signature Picks list, citing better expectations for Amazon Web Services, Prime Day revenue growth and a risk-reward that is still favorable.

WD-40 — Shares jumped more than 5% after the lubricant and rust-remover maker reported fiscal third-quarter results postmarket Monday. WD-40 posted $141.7 million in total net sales, a 15% increase from the prior year.

3M — Shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading following an upgrade to neutral from underperform by Bank of America. The bank said 3M has positive catalysts ahead related to litigation settlements, restructuring and the planned spin-off for the health care business.

Zions Bancorp , Truist — The bank stocks were under pressure Tuesday morning after Jefferies downgraded both Zions and Truist to hold from buy, lowering its earnings estimates for the two companies. Shares of Zions fell 1.5% in premarket trading, while Truist's were down 1%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics — Iovance Biotherapeutics fell more than 11%. The biotech company on Monday said the pricing of its underwritten public offering, of 20 million shares of common stock, would be at $7.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are set to be about $150 million.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Alex Harring, Samantha Subin, Brian Evans, Sarah Min and Michael Bloom contributed reporting.