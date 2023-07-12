CNBC Investing Club

New IT spending survey bodes well for 7 tech stocks in A.I. to cloud to cybersecurity

Zev Fima@zevfima
OpenAI with Microsoft - Bing seen on mobile, seen in this photo illustration.
Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Analysts at Morgan Stanley published the results of their second-quarter CIO survey, providing valuable insight into information technology budget expectations. A number of big companies whose stocks we own in the Investing Club portfolio are dependent on how much businesses are willing to spend on IT. The major theme is artificial intelligence.