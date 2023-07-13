CNBC Investing Club

3 health-care stocks are in the headlines. How the news impacts our investments

Kevin Stankiewicz
Joaquin Duato, chief executive officer of Johnson & Johnson, at the company's headquarters in New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., on Thursday, April 21, 2022. 
Amir Hamia | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A trio of the Club's health-care stocks made news Thursday: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) nabbed some positive research ahead of its earnings report next week, another Wall Street analyst expressed concerns about Humana (HUM), and the "rocky rollout" of an Alzheimer's drug looks like a positive for Eli Lilly (LLY).

Here's a deeper look at the headlines and their implications for our investment theses in these holdings.