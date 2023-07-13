LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set to rise as U.S. inflation rate slows more than expected
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise on Thursday after the U.S. inflation rate for June came in lower than expected at 3%, the smallest increase in two years.
The figure was lower than the 3.1% expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.
Month over month, the inflation rate rose 0.2%, less than forecast. Core CPI — which strips out volatile food and energy prices — also rose less than expected.
In Asia, investors will be looking to China's June trade numbers, as well as the rate decision by South Korea's central bank. Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold rates at 3.5% for a sixth straight month.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks set for a rebound after it dipped below the 32,000 mark for the first time in a month, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,110, and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,030 against its last close at 31,093.59.
In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,158, higher than the index's last close of 7,135.7.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set for a positive open after two straight days of gains, with futures at 19,213 compared to the HSI's last close of 18,860.95.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes climbed, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.74% to hit a new high for 2023 and the Nasdaq Composite seeing a 1.15% gain. Both indexes closed at their highest levels since April 2022. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25%.
— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Alex Harring contributed to this report
CPI rises less than expected in June
The consumer price index rose 0.2% in June and 3% from a year ago, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected a monthly increase of 0.3% and 3.1% on an annualized basis.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also increased less than anticipated.
— Samantha Subin
Odds of more Fed rate hikes in 2H fade after June inflation report
The odds that the Federal Reserve will raise rates again, after its next meeting on July 26, have faded on the back of Wednesday's weaker-than-expected consumer price report for June.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, interest rate traders still see a 95% certainty that the central bank lifts its benchmark fed funds rates a quarter point, to 5.25%-5.50%, on July 26. But after that, things get dicey.
The chance that the Fed will go another quarter point at its September meeting (it skips August), has fallen to 13.3%, down from 22.3% on Tuesday and 18.1% a week ago. Odds that fed funds will stand a half point higher by the end of the Fed's Nov. 1 meeting are now 26.5% compared with 36.2% yesterday and 31.6% one week ago.
By the time of the Fed's last policy meeting of the year, on Dec. 13, odds that rates will be a half point higher than today's 5.00%-5.25%, have slumped to 20.8% now from 32.4% on Tuesday and 28% one week back.
Meanwhile, the odds that the Fed will have reversed this month's rate increase by yearend have risen to 14.9% from 10.2% yesterday and 12.6% last week.
— Scott Schnipper
Dollar index sinks to two-month low
The dollar index fell Wednesday after the consumer price index's increase came in lighter than expected and at its lowest level since March 2021.
The dollar hit a session low of 101.049. That's the lowest level since May 8, when the index hit a low of 101.041. The dollar index measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies.
— Gina Francolla, Michelle Fox
S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Transports touch highest levels since April 2022
Stocks rode a wave of optimism after June's inflation report, lifting three key indexes to their highest levels in more than a year.
The S&P 500 notched a 52-week high, as did the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Transportation Average on Wednesday. These were the highest levels for the three averages since April 2022.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all on pace for three-day win streaks.
-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes