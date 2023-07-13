Asia markets set to rise as U.S. inflation rate slows more than expected

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise on Thursday after the U.S. inflation rate for June came in lower than expected at 3%, the smallest increase in two years.

The figure was lower than the 3.1% expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

Month over month, the inflation rate rose 0.2%, less than forecast. Core CPI — which strips out volatile food and energy prices — also rose less than expected.

In Asia, investors will be looking to China's June trade numbers, as well as the rate decision by South Korea's central bank. Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold rates at 3.5% for a sixth straight month.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks set for a rebound after it dipped below the 32,000 mark for the first time in a month, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,110, and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,030 against its last close at 31,093.59.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,158, higher than the index's last close of 7,135.7.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set for a positive open after two straight days of gains, with futures at 19,213 compared to the HSI's last close of 18,860.95.