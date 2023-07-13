XRP coin surges after judge delivers a huge win to Ripple in its case against the SEC

Ripple's XRP token surged more than 30% at one point on Thursday after a judge in the Southern District of New York ruled that it's "not necessarily a security on its face."

The price of XRP was last higher by 28.90% at about 60 cents a coin, according to Coin Metrics. The news gave hope to crypto investors, who breathed a sigh of relief that other altcoins may not be considered securities after all. Polygon's matic token gained 11%, while litecoin and the token tied to Solana jumped 8%, and Cardano's token advanced 7%. Bitcoin and ether got a boost too, of 2% and 3%, respectively.

"The outcome will no doubt have direct and indirect implications for crypto regulation here in the U.S. and worldwide – possibly marking a major turning point, for better or for worse, for the future of crypto," Cantor Fitzgerald's Elliot Han told CNBC. "Also, it will likely have an important impact on the Binance and Coinbase lawsuits."