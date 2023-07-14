Africa's gaming market is expected to top $1 billion in 2024 — in the face of a global slowdown

Africa's video game market has been doing well. In 2022, games sold in the region generated $862.8 million in revenue, up 8.7% year over year, according to Newzoo's data.

Africa's video game market is having a moment.

Sub-Saharan Africa's gaming industry is expected to generate over $1 billion for the first time in 2024, according to data shared exclusively with CNBC.

The figures, which were compiled by Dutch research firm Newzoo for African gaming startup Carry1st, suggest a buoyant market for gaming in Africa, where economic growth has been sluggish as the region grapples with lingering inflation, tough financial conditions and high net debt.

Sub-Saharan Africa's economic growth rate dipped to 3.6% in 2022 from 4.1% in 2021, according to the World Bank. And it is forecast to fall further in 2023, to 3.1%.

Despite that, Africa's video game market has been doing well. In 2022, games sold in the region generated $862.8 million in revenue, up 8.7% year over year, according to Newzoo's data.

That's in defiance of a broader contraction in video game activity globally, as the tailwind of Covid lockdowns wears off and a higher cost of living has forced consumers to tighten their belts.

The global games market generated $182.9 billion of revenue in 2022, down 5.1% from 2021, according to Newzoo.

Cordel Robbin-Coker, CEO of Carry1st, which is headquartered in Cape Town , said the most notable thing about the data is the "underlying secular growth in the games market in sub-Saharan Africa."

"Looking back, we know that Covid was a significant contributor," Robbin-Coker said. "But now that those benefits have receded, we're starting to see growth slow and even decline in other markets."