Israel’s economy will see a recession next year as protests persist, says former central bank deputy governor

Protesters attend a demonstration on Kaplan Street against the Israeli government’s plan to overhaul the justice system on July 11, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Fresh protests in Israel over a controversial judicial overhaul will deliver a significant slowdown to the country's economy, according to former central bank Deputy Governor Zvi Eckstein.

Tens of thousands took to the streets earlier this week after the Israeli Parliament advanced efforts in a bill aiming to curtail the autonomy of the country's Supreme Court.

And the fervent unrest, which started months back, will likely have a "huge impact" on the economy and its inflow of investments, Eckstein, who is currently a dean at the Tiomkin School of Economics, told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

It has also led to a "huge reduction" in investments in Israel's high technology sector, which is a linchpin of the Israeli economy, he said.

"Most of the growth of the Israeli economy, about 40%, was generated by the high tech sector," said Eckstein, highlighting that there is currently an 80% decline in investment in the country's startup and growth companies.

According to a July report by the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI), investments in tech firms for the first half of 2023 dropped 68% to $3.7 billion, marking the lowest rate since 2018.

Israel's fintech sector, as well as enterprise IT, posted the biggest declines, plunging more than 80% year-on-year, the report also showed. SNPI had attributed the slowdown in investment as part of a global trend.

A separate report by Israeli private equity investment group Viola, had also stated that Israel ceded its ranking as the world's fifth best-funded tech ecosystem to become the 10th best.