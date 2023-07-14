CNBC Investing Club

Jim Cramer's plans for Disney stock after everything we learned from CEO Bob Iger

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Disney CEO Bob Iger speaking with CNBC's David Faber at the Allen&Co. Annual Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.
David A. Grogan | CNBC

Walt Disney's (DIS) bumpy business turnaround is taking longer than expected.