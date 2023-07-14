Wells Fargo beats second-quarter expectations. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Wells Fargo . The pros discussed the bank's latest quarterly results, which beat Wall Street's estimates for earnings and revenue. Wells Fargo also forecast that its net interest income will be better than expected for the year. Shares initially jumped following the earnings release Friday morning, before giving up gains and closing 0.3% lower. Wells Fargo is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.