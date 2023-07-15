Insurance may not cover birth control drug Opill without prescription

A package of the daily contraceptive Opill is seen in an undated illustration.

The first birth control pill sold without a prescription in the U.S. could remain out of reach for some women and girls because health insurance plans are not required to cover the medication in its over-the-counter form.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the sale of the oral contraceptive Opill without a prescription, a historic decision that should make birth control pills easier to obtain by eliminating the need to visit a doctor's office and refill prescriptions.

One-third of adult women who have ever tried to obtain prescription contraception have faced barriers to access, according to a survey published in the Journal of Women's Health in 2016.

Opill's manufacturer Perrigo expects the pill to be available in major stores and online in early 2024. Perrigo will announce the price of Opill in a couple months before the pill is in stores, said Frederique Welgryn, a Perrigo executive, during a call with journalists Thursday.

Welgryn said the company is committed to ensuring Opill is affordable. Perrigo is setting up a patient assistance program so the cost of the pill is not a barrier for women struggling to make ends meet.

But some women and girls could still face barriers to obtain Opill. The Affordable Care Act does not require private health insurance to cover the cost of the pill when used without a prescription. Most health insurers are required to offer birth control for free when prescribed by a doctor.

State Medicaid programs are also generally not required to cover drugs sold without prescription, according to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.