China reports second-quarter GDP miss, another record high in youth unemployment

Urban residents more than doubled their tourism spending in the first half of the year to 1.98 trillion yuan ($280 billion), official data showed. Pictured here is Guangzhou South Railway Station on July 15, 2023.

BEIJING — China said Monday that second-quarter gross domestic product grew by 6.3% from a year ago, missing expectations.

The unemployment rate among young people ages 16 to 24 was 21.3% in June, a new record.

The 6.3% GDP print for the second quarter marked a 0.8% pace of growth from the first quarter, slower than the 2.2% quarter-on-quarter pace recorded in the first three months of the year. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 7.3% increase in the second quarter GDP.

Retail sales for June rose by 3.1%, a touch below the 3.2% expected. Within retail sales, that of catering, sports and entertainment products along with alcohol and tobacco rose the most. Autos, office products and daily use goods saw sales decline in June from a year ago. Online sales of physical goods grew by 6.7% in June from a year ago, slower than in May, according to CNBC calculations of official data accessed via Wind Information.

Industrial production for June rose by 4.4% from a year ago, better than the 2.7% forecast.

Fixed asset investment for the first half of the year rose by 3.8%, better than the 3.5% predicted.

The unemployment rate for people in cities was 5.2% in June.

China ended its Covid-19 controls in December. An initial economic rebound has lost steam. The massive real estate sector has struggled to recover, while exports have plunged due to falling global demand.

Within China, lackluster consumer demand has led to no change in prices in June. The People's Bank of China said last week it expected a dip in July, but anticipated inflation would pick back up later this year.