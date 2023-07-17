GM redesigns Chevy Traverse crossover, adds hands-free driving technology

LANSING, Mich. – General Motors on Monday revealed a redesigned version of its popular Chevrolet Traverse crossover with a more truck-like appearance that the company hopes will attract new buyers.

The 2024 Chevy Traverse's exterior features a more sculptured design than the smoother outgoing model. It also adds an off-road-inspired Z71 model to the lineup and features a new engine, redesigned interior — including a standard 17.7-inch-diagonal color touch screen — and additional safety and convenience features, like the automaker's Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assistance system.

The Traverse is historically one of GM's bestselling vehicles, typically topping more than 100,000 units annually. Through the first half of this year, the larger crossover trailed only the automaker's full-size pickups, Chevy Malibu sedan and smaller Chevrolet Equinox crossover in sales.

"Our new Traverse is designed and engineered to act and look more like an SUV," said Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell in a release. "Led by the all-new Z71, the 2024 Traverse builds on the success of its predecessor and will undoubtedly enable us to be in more customer driveways."