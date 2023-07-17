CNBC Investing Club

Morgan Stanley has tech to thank for what could boost a long-dormant part of its business

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Morgan Stanley (MS) is set to report quarterly earnings before the opening bell Tuesday. Investment banking is a line item in focus — not for what it can deliver in the near term but, instead, for what it could possibly provide from down the road. Developments in tech recently look like they could set the table for a thawing of the deep freeze in mergers and acquisitions as well as initial public offerings.