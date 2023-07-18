Goldman Sachs cuts odds of a U.S. recession in the next year

Skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City and the Water's Soul sculpture on July 11, 2023, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Goldman Sachs revised down the odds of a U.S. recession happening in the next 12 months, cutting the probability down to 20% from 25% on the back of positive economic activity.

The investment bank's chief economist, Jan Hatzius, cited a slew of better-than-expected economic data in a research report released Monday.

"The main reason for our cut is that the recent data have reinforced our confidence that bringing inflation down to an acceptable level will not require a recession," he said.

The chief economist cited resilient U.S. economic activity, saying second-quarter GDP growth was tracking at 2.3%. The rebound in consumer sentiment and unemployment levels falling to 3.6% in June also added to Goldman's optimism.

The U.S. economy expanded 2% at an annualized pace in the first quarter. Last Thursday, data from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims fell to 239,000 for the week ended June 24, well below estimates of 264,000 and marking a 26,000 decline from the previous week.