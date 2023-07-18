India's reliance on Russian oil may be 'approaching a limit'

India's ability to import more Russian oil may have hit a limit, analysts tell CNBC, citing infrastructural and political constraints, as well as limitations to Russian oil flows.

"India will look to continue Russian crude imports, but perhaps it has reached its limit, hampering any additional barrels," according to Janiv Shah, senior analyst at Rystad Energy.

Since the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, India's refiners have been snapping up discounted Russian oil.

Moscow has since leapfrogged to become India's leading source of crude oil, accounting for about 40% of India's crude imports.

However, the volume of crude oil consumed and processed by India's refineries has now hit a "seasonal peak" and would only trend downwards from here, Shah told CNBC in an email.

His sentiments were echoed by commodity intelligence firm Kpler, which highlighted that in addition to refineries being currently shut, demand for oil is set to trickle down too.

"For the first time this year, some of Indian refiners will be undergoing maintenance which was just not the case in January to May 2023 when there were no turnarounds at all. Everyone was firing on all cylinders," said Kpler's lead crude analyst, Viktor Katona.

India's monsoon season started in early June, and the summer period is often associated with lower demand for oil products as a result of lower mobility and construction, Katona added.

Fuel demand in India, the world's third largest oil consumer, usually enters a lull during the four-month monsoon season. India's total oil demand in June slipped 3.7% month-on-month to 19.31 million tonnes, according to data from India's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.