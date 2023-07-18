Nearly 3 million people cut from Medicaid coverage even though many might still be eligible

Supporters hold up Save Medicaid signs during the Senate Democrats' news conference at the Capitol with disability advocates to oppose the Republicans' Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

Nearly 3 million people have been kicked off Medicaid since Covid-19 pandemic protections expired in April, with three-quarters of those individuals losing coverage despite the fact that they may still be eligible for the public health insurance program, according to data from health researcher KFF.

Medicaid is the public health insurance program for lower income individuals and families. It is heavily financed by the federal government but largely managed by state governments.

The widespread removal of coverage is a worrying trend, because people who lose one form of insurance often struggle to find alternative coverage due to the complexity of the U.S. health insurance system, putting them at risk of ultimately becoming uninsured.

About 75% of the 2.7 million people who have lost Medicaid coverage across 32 states and Washington, D.C., were booted from the program because they did not complete the process to renew their coverage, according to the the most recent data, which was published on Monday.

That means their insurance may have been terminated even though they are still eligible for Medicaid.

Texas and Florida account for the largest shares of people kicked off Medicaid in recent months. Half a million people have lost their coverage in Texas, 81% of whom had their insurance terminated because they did not complete the renewal process. In Florida, 300,000 people lost coverage, 65% of whom did not complete the paperwork.

The number of people who have lost Medicaid coverage will only increase this month as another 11 states start the renewal process for the first time in two years, including large states such as California and New York.

The Health and Human Services Department has estimated that as many as 15 million people could lose coverage when everything is said and done, though many of these individuals are expected to transition to alternative insurance.

Still, nearly 7 million people might lose Medicaid coverage even though they remain eligible for the program, according to HHS.