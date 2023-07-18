Microsoft stock pops after it announces $30 per month A.I. subscription for Microsoft 365

Microsoft shares rose as much as 5.8% on Tuesday after the company announced a new artificial intelligence subscription service for Microsoft 365: The company will charge users an additional $30 per month for the use of generative AI with tools like Teams, Excel and Word.

Adding on the subscription to Copilot, a generative AI assistant that works across Microsoft 365 programs, could increase monthly prices for enterprise customers as much as 83%. Copilot's capabilities include ranking incoming emails, summarizing meetings, analyzing spreadsheet data, offering writing prompts and designing presentations, according to Microsoft.

The updates come as the race to offer consumer-driven generative AI tools heats up among tech giants like Microsoft, Google, IBM and more.

"It's grounded in your business data in the Microsoft Graph — that's all your emails, calendar, chats, documents and more," Microsoft wrote in a release, adding that the tool abides by a user's preset security, privacy and compliance policies for Microsoft 365.

The tool is in currently in early testing stages with 600 enterprise customers, such as Goodyear and General Motors . Microsoft has not announced a timeline for its public rollout.

The company also announced a significant update to Bing Chat, its AI chatbot, on Tuesday: visual search. Users can now take or upload a photo to Bing Chat and ask for more information on it through the desktop or Bing apps.