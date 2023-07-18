Morgan Stanley stock surges after earnings beat. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Morgan Stanley . The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the bank as shares soared 6.5% after reporting second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations before the market opened Tuesday. Morgan Stanley's wealth management revenue rose 16% to $6.66 billion, a record high for the company. CEO James Gorman, who announced in May he is stepping down within a year, said the bank's board is evaluating three internal candidates for his position. Also, he plans to stay on as executive chairman once his successor is promoted. This stock is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust Portfolio.