Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Interactive Brokers, Western Alliance, Omnicom and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Interactive Brokers — Interactive Brokers slid 2.6% after the brokerage firm's second-quarter earnings missed estimates. The firm reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, weaker than consensus estimates of $1.40 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Carvana — The online auto retailer dropped more than 8% in extended trading. Carvana said Tuesday it will post second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, moving the date of its report up from August 3.

Omnicom Group — Shares dropped more than 5% after Omnicom Group reported disappointing revenue. The global marketing company posted second-quarter revenue of $3.61 billion, lower than forecasts of $3.67 billion, according to consensus estimates from FactSet. It narrowly beat earnings expectations, posting adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, higher than the consensus estimates of $1.80 per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services — J.B. Hunt Transport Services declined 1.1% after posting disappointing results. The transportation and logistics firm reported second-quarter earnings of $1.81 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected per-share earnings of $1.92 on revenue of $3.31 billion.

Western Alliance Bancorp — The regional bank stock declined about 5% after Western Alliance posted second-quarter results. The company reported earnings of $1.96 per share, lower than the consensus estimate of $1.98 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter came in at $669 million, topping the forecast of $652 million. The bank reported deposits rose in the quarter.