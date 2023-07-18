CNBC Investing Club

This data in Tuesday's retail sales report is good news for one of our stocks

thumbnail
Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
The Amazon Prime logo is displayed on the side of an Amazon delivery truck on June 21, 2023 in Richmond, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

One category that caught our eye in the retail sales report on Tuesday was a jump in online shopping — a major positive for Club holding Amazon (AMZN), the country's biggest e-commerce retailer.