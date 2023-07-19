CNBC Investing Club

Halliburton was a cash machine in its latest quarter — and we're making a price target change

Signage is displayed outside a Halliburton Co. location in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, U.S.
Halliburton (HAL) reported mixed second-quarter results before the bell Wednesday as weaker-than-expected results in its completion and drilling segment were a drag.