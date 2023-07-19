North Korea has 'no interest' in nuclear talks with the U.S., says think tank

The U.S. has been working hard over the past year to engage with North Korea on denuclearization — but Pyongyang has shown no interest, said Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"We can't simply assume that because the United States wants to talk, North Korea will come to the table," Cha told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

"The problem right now is that North Korea is not picking up the phone, answering the door, and is showing no interest through a variety of different interlocutors that they are willing to come back to talk [about] their nuclear program right now," he said.

The two countries have long been sparring over North Korea's nuclear threats and actions toward South Korea for years.

Early Wednesday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles eastward, hours after a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine docked in South Korea — the first in decades.

Last week, the reclusive nation launched a long-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, in what experts say was likely its developmental Hwasong-18 ICBM — which is more difficult to detect or intercept than the liquid-fuel ones.

It was North Korea's first long-range missile test since April, and was deemed to be triggered by alleged U.S. spy plane incursions.