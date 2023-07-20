A new foldable smartphone is becoming as popular as an Apple iPhone model in China

Honor released its Magic V2 foldable on July 12, 2023, starting with the China market.

BEIJING — On Chinese e-commerce site JD.com's "hot sales" smartphone rankings this week, the Honor Magic V2 foldable vies with Apple iPhone models for the top three spots.

Honor, spun off from Huawei, launched its Magic V2 on July 12 with a starting price of 8,999 yuan ($1,245).

Sales officially began Thursday. But a week of pre-sale demand has pushed delivery times for new orders to mid-September, according to JD.com's app, a commonly used platform for buying electronics in China.

The Magic V2's 9,999-yuan model ranked second in popularity among JD.com smartphone sales as of Thursday morning, while a 7,799-yuan Apple iPhone 14 Pro ranked first. The iPhone 13 held third place.

Honor's new device folds up to be nearly as thin as an iPhone — 9.9 millimeters versus the 14's 7.85 millimeters, without a case. That means the Magic V2 is about three-eighths of an inch thick when folded.

Importantly, the foldable phone was able to balance thinness with "reasonable battery life," said Ethan Qi, associate director at Counterpoint Research. "From my perspective, the biggest highlights [for the phone] are the industry's thinnest body (9.9mm) and lowest weight (231g)."

Honor claims the Magic V2's battery is just 2.72 millimeters thick and can support about 14 hours of video watching on the phone's unfolded large screen. The iPhone 14 claims about 20-30 hours of video watching on a single battery charge, depending on the bar phone model.

"The Magic V2's pre-sales figures in China are a positive indicator and shows the resilience of the premium segment, which bodes well for foldables growth in the country," Qi said.

"The premium segment is not very big, but it's the segment everyone wants to win."