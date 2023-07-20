CNBC Investing Club

J&J's strong quarter was amplified by new details around its big Kenvue consumer unit stake

Zev Fima@zevfima
A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California.
Mike Blake | Reuters

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported strong second-quarter profit and revenue before the opening bell Thursday, with better-than-expected results both domestically and internationally, as well as across all major operating segments.