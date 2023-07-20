Morgan Stanley upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev, says it's attractive valued after Bud Light controversy

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a buying opportunity even after its controversial handling of a social media campaign involving a transgender influencer, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Sarah Simon assumed coverage of Anheuser-Busch InBev and upgraded it to overweight from equal weight. Simon called the parent company behind Bud Light a top pick that's attractively valued after its decline this year. The U.S.-listed shares of the beverage company are down about 2.7% this year. "We see a very favourable risk reward underpinned by attractive valuation," Simon wrote to clients on Thursday. "While investors are currently sitting on the sidelines, waiting for the company to fully quantify the impact of the Bud Light situation, we see upcoming H1 results as likely timing for such clarification." BUD 1D mountain Anheuser-Busch InBev shares 1-day The analyst raised her price target to $68.50 from $64, which represents about 17% upside for Anheuser-Busch InBev from Wednesday's closing price. The stock rose 1% in Thursday premarket trading. Anheuser-Busch InBev has come under pressure in the U.S. this year after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for promotions of Bud Light. That led to major backlash from conservative consumers, as well as boycotts of the brand. Even so, the analyst said any market share loss is offset by Anheuser-Busch InBev's exposure to emerging markets, as well as a decline in commodity prices that should boost growth for brewers. "Looking into 2024, we see greater margin upside for Beer as hedging rolls off and the Brewers benefit from the decline in commodity prices which have squeezed gross margins substantially over the last few years," Simon wrote. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.