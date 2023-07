Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Tesla . The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the electric-vehicle maker the day after it released second-quarter results. Late Wednesday, Tesla reported earnings of 91 cents per share and revenue of $24.93 billion, both higher than analysts' estimates. Despite the beats and announcing its best-ever quarterly revenue, Tesla's operating margin dipped to 9.6%. The stock closed 9.7% lower Thursday.