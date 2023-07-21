American Express shares dip after earnings. Here's how to play the stock

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on American Express . The pros discussed the credit card company and its second-quarter results released before Friday's market open. American Express beat expectations on earnings, reporting $2.89 per share compared to analysts' forecasts for $2.81 per share. Although the company's $15.05 billion in revenue missed estimates of $15.48 billion, it was still good enough for a fresh record high . Shares ended the day about 3.9% lower.