Asia markets set to mostly fall ahead of Japan's June inflation data

Asia-Pacific markets are set to mostly fall on Friday as investors look to Japan's consumer price index figures for June. The country's inflation rate is expected to come in at 3.3%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

This is slightly higher than May's figure of 3%, and also above the Bank of Japan's 2% target. The inflation print will give clues to the Bank of Japan's moves when it meets next week for its rate decision.

Governor Kazuo Ueda stated in a recent Reuters report that "there was still some distance to sustainably and stably achieving the central bank's 2% inflation target," signaling that the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy could be maintained for the time being.

The Nikkei 225 is set to fall as it ends the week, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,360, and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,310 against its last close at 32,490.52.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,282, lower than the index's last close of 7,325.

In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to open higher, with futures at 18,935 compared to the HSI's last close of 18,928.02.