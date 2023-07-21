Celebrities are flooding the market with liquor brands — and some are faring better than others

As more drinkers seek out luxury spirits, a growing number of celebrities are using their star power, and cash, to elevate premium liquor brands.

Volume sales of spirits brands at the top end of the distilled spirits market increased 4% last year from the year before, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Consumers' willingness to spend more on premium bottles has led to booming sales of liquors such as tequila, which rose 21% in 2022 from the prior year.

As shoppers shell out for pricier bottles, the high-end spirits business has become an enticing venture for those with the right capital and celebrity, said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of DISCUS.

"Celebrity-owned spirit brands have been around for a while," Swonger said. "But certainly, the increased consumer interest in great distilled spirits has excitedly generated a lot of celebrity engagement and enthusiasm in recent years."

DISCUS tracks celebrity-affiliated brands and said it has counted several dozen on market.

From movie stars to athletes, models and musicians, celebrities of all types are aligning themselves with top spirits, forging lucrative partnerships within the industry and even hitting the road to get the word out on their products.

The trend has appeared to take hold most in the booming tequila space.

Actor Mark Wahlberg took on the role of bartender this summer, giving patrons a taste of his Flecha Azul Tequila brand at bars and restaurants across the country. The push is part of the brand's global expansion, which Wahlberg's business partner Aron Marquez said wouldn't have been possible without the actor's involvement.

"Mark has a tremendous network that has opened up a lot of doors for us," Marquez said in a phone interview with CNBC. "We always felt that our product was superior to anything else on the market but having somebody like Mark amplify it and our message has made people more willing to taste it."

Marquez started the company in 2020 with Mexican American pro golfer Abraham Ancer. Wahlberg joined the team last year with an ownership stake, and since then, "sales have gone up exponentially," Marquez said.

"He's fully invested not only from a capital perspective, but with his time," Marquez said. The trio plans to continue its promotional tour across the U.S. and then Canada.