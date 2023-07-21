CNBC Investing Club

Ford's dividend quality, J&J's split-off, cost basis discipline — what we think about all these

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima

Send your questions directly to Jim Cramer and his team of analysts at investingclubmailbag@cnbc.com. Reminder, we can't offer personal investing advice. We will only consider more general questions about the investment process or stocks in the portfolio or related industries.

Question 1: What are your thoughts on the stability of FORD's dividend? Thank you, Denise