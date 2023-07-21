Lawmakers seek review on Ford partnership with Chinese battery supplier

Ford CEO Jim Farley announces at a press conference that Ford Motor Company will be partnering with the worlds largest battery company, a China-based company called Contemporary Amperex Technology, to create an electric-vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, on February 13, 2023 in Romulus, Michigan.

DETROIT – U.S. lawmakers are seeking to review a licensing deal between Ford Motor and China-based CATL that would allow the automaker to produce battery cells developed by the global supplier at a planned $3.5 billion plant in Michigan.

In a letter Thursday addressed to Ford CEO Jim Farley, chairs of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the House Ways and Means Committee demanded the automaker provide a copy of the licensing agreement and any communication about the deal between the two companies as well as between Ford and the Biden administration regarding any potential tax credits.

The letter also questions the number of Americans that the plant will employ compared to Chinese workers; whether the deal should qualify for federal tax funding; CATL's potential connections to forced labor practices; and if the deal indeed assists in lowering the country's dependency on China for parts and materials for electric vehicles.

The Michigan plant is expected to open in 2026 and employ about 2,500 people, according to the Detroit automaker. It will produce new lithium iron phosphate batteries, or LFP, as opposed to pricier nickel cobalt manganese batteries, which the company is currently using. The new batteries are expected to offer different benefits at a lower cost, assisting Ford in increasing EV production and profit margins.

Ford follows EV leader Tesla in using LFP batteries in a portion of its vehicles, in part to reduce the amount of cobalt needed to make battery cells and high-voltage battery packs.

Several hundred of the proposed 2,500 jobs managed by Ford will be staffed by CATL employees from China until the licensing agreement expires in 2038, according to the letter.

"Indeed, although the executives of the proposed project will be US-based Ford employees, it appears that the project will rely on CATL employees from the PRC to maintain operations in the long term," the lawmakers wrote.