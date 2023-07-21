TikTok Shop strikes 'buy now, pay later' partnership in Malaysia as part of e-commerce push

TikTok struck a partnership with "buy now, pay later" service Atome to offer installment payments on its e-commerce marketplace in Malaysia, the latest in the company's e-commerce push into Southeast Asia.

TikTok Shop will include Atome as a payment option, which would allow customers to spread deferred payments over three or six months.

Atome is the BNPL arm of Singapore-based fintech firm Advance Intelligence Group, which is backed by major investors like SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Warburg Pincus.

The partnership is expected to "drive growth" and "enable merchants and small businesses to offer their customers a convenient and flexible payment option," Jonathan Low, e-commerce lead of strategy and special projects at TikTok Shop, said in a statement on Friday.

"By integrating Atome as a payment option on TikTok Shop, we're excited to help drive ecommerce growth and support brands of all sizes," said William Yang, head of commercial at Atome.