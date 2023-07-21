Volvo Cars will use Tesla's Superchargers but not its autonomous driving tech. Its CEO explains why

Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan photographed in Nov. 2022. The company wants every car it sells to be fully electric by the year 2030.

Volvo Cars does not plan to use autonomous driving technology from Tesla and will instead focus on developing its own systems, according to the company's CEO.

Back in June, the Gothenburg-headquartered carmaker said it had inked an agreement with Elon Musk's firm that would give its electric vehicles access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday morning, Volvo Cars chief Jim Rowan was asked whether this meant the business would consider using Tesla's autonomous driving tech in the future.

"We've already made that decision in terms of what we want to control internally, in terms of our technology stack," Rowan said.

"And we've chosen that we want to be in full control of our ADAS [advanced driver assistance systems], all the way up to full AD [autonomous driving] software," he added.

"So we will continue to write that, we will continue to invest in that, and we'll continue to develop that."

In a sign of how the company's strategy is taking shape, Volvo Cars announced late last year that it had taken full ownership of Zenseact, a business specializing in AD software.