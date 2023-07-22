Domino's Pizza is among the most overbought stocks on Wall Street. Here are the others

Domino's Pizza and Zions Bancorporation are among some of the most overbought stocks on Wall Street this week, as the S & P 500 rose about 0.7%. The 14-day relative strength indicators for both stocks hovered around 86 on Friday. The RSI measures the speed and size of a stock's price change and can be used to separate the most overvalued and undervalued securities. Wall Street considers a stock overbought and due for a potential pullback when its RSI pushes above 70. Meanwhile, an RSI below 30 suggests a stock is oversold and could be due for a bounce. Paychex finished the week as the most overbought stock in the index. The payrolls services stock surged nearly 3% this week, with an RSI of around 96. Only about 14% of analysts rate the stock a buy, with the consensus price target implying 4% downside ahead. Other overbought stocks included Zions Bancorporation. Shares surged 17.6% this week as the regional bank stock posted second-quarter earnings that topped expectations. With the gain, it's up about 34.4% for July. The stock's been volatile this year as a crisis rattled the banking sector. Shares are down 26.6% on a year-to-date basis, and its RSI sits at about 86, with the average price target suggesting nearly 6% downside for the shares. About a third of analysts rate it a buy. Domino's Pizza hovers around a similar RSI to Zions. A little over half of analysts rate shares a buy, with the average price implying rangebound action from here. So far this year the stock's gained about 11.3% and it's up 14.4% this month. Other overbought names include Global Payments and SLB . Meanwhile , Discover Financial topped the list of the most oversold stocks in the S & P 500, with an RSI of roughly 27. Shares lost 11.3% this week after earnings missed Wall Street's expectations and the company said it's undergoing a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation probe due to a "card product misclassification issue." About 38% of analysts rate shares a buy, with 16% upside suggested by its average price target. A handful of popular consumer names also made the oversold list, including Ford Motor and Nike , at RSIs of about 31 and 32, respectively. Nike shares, buy-rated by nearly half analysts, could rally another 19% based on its average price target. Verizon shares finished slightly lower for the week as backlash continued from The Wall Street Journal's investigation linking the telecommunications industry to lead cable use. Most analysts are stepping back on shares, with just 18% rating it a buy, although the consensus target implies a little over 22% upside for shares. Some other oversold stocks included Seagate Technology , Equifax and Applied Materials .