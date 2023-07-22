What we hope to see from 9 Club stocks out with earnings in the week ahead

CNBC Investing Club

The Nasdaq pulled back a bit this week while the S&P 500 continued to grind higher. But for a change, the Dow was the star show, with a weekly advance of more than 2%. Friday's tiny gain pushed the 30-stock average's winning streak to 10 straight sessions, the first time that's happened since way back in August 2017.