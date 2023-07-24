Chevron issues preliminary second-quarter earnings. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Chevron . The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the energy company a day after it announced that CFO Pierre Breber will retire . Chief technology officer of Chevron Technical Center, Eimear Bonner, will assume the position next year. The second-largest U.S. oil firm also said it waived the mandatory retirement age of 65 for Chevron's CEO Mike Wirth, who joined CNBC Monday to discuss the future of the company. Lastly, Chevron announced preliminary second-quarter earnings, which look to be higher than expectations. The company is slated to release its actual results this Friday. Shares ended the day nearly 2% higher.