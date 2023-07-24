Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, Meta, Nvidia, Shopify, Netflix, Disney & more

Here are the biggest calls Monday on Wall Street: Piper downgrades Estee Lauder to neutral from overweight Piper said in its downgrade of the stock that it sees "limited upside" right now. "We understand sentiment on EL has weakened over the past few months, however, we still see enough near/intermediate term downside risk to offset the eventual China recovery tailwinds that many are anticipating and factoring into current valuation." Piper downgrades America Express to underweight from neutral Piper downgraded the stock due to growth headwinds and concerns about student debt issues lingering. "We have become increasingly concerned AXP will have difficulty hitting its targeted 10%+ revenue growth and ~15% EPS growth with network volume experiencing a sizable slowdown." Baird upgrades Netflix to outperform from neutral Baird said in its upgrade of the Netflix that the stock's valuation is "rich" but that it sees "underlying momentum and unique qualities." "Our constructive stance is driven by increased confidence in the company's execution around new initiatives (advertising/paid sharing) and a strengthening financial profile that should further improve investor sentiment over time." Read more about this call here. Goldman Sachs initiates Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as buy Goldman said it sees an attractive entry point for shares of the biotech company. " AMLX is an early commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of drugs in neurodegenerative disorders with its lead product Relyvrio approved for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)." Bank of America initiates Vivid Seats as buy Bank of America said in its initiation of the seat ticketing company that it's a ride to "steady growth." "However, we believe Vivid's strategy of driving recurring transaction growth through investments in brand marketing, a first of its kind loyalty program that enhances an already strong value proposition and seller pricing tools should lead to long term shares gains." Wells Fargo upgrades Nutrien to overweight from equal weight Wells said in its upgrade of the ag company that it's "best-in-class." "We view NTR as a best-in-class, quality ag play with [double digit] organic growth when the cycle turns. With potash prices down ~50-70% from peak, we see share underperformance vs. the chemicals sector and the S & P 500 YTD as an opportunity." Evercore ISI reiterates Meta as outperform Evercore said it's bullish heading into Meta earnings on Wednesday. "We view META as among the highest expectation 'Net stocks heading into the print." RBC downgrades Twilio to underperform from sector perform RBC said it sees an "unfavorable" risk/reward for shares of the programmable communication tools company for texts and phone calls. "We are downgrading our rating on Twilio to Underperform and trim our price target to $50 from $55." Stifel upgrades Lam Research to buy from hold Stifel said in its upgrade of the semiconductor company that it sees a strong revenue trajectory ahead. "We view Lam as a prime near-and-longer term beneficiary of HBM-driven (high bandwidth memory) DRAM growth, and off rock bottom Jun Q memory levels, see a path forward for Lam's revenue trajectory to outperform consensus starting in calendar 2H." Goldman Sachs reiterates Nvidia as buy Goldman said it's standing by its buy rating on Nvidia and that it likes stocks with "room for meaningful positive EPS revisions." "we believe the bar is high for the sector to outperform the market in the near-term and, as such, we recommend investors to buy/own stocks that have room for meaningful positive EPS revisions including NVDA and, to a lesser extent, MU. Please see our full note for more details." UBS downgrades Tesla to neutral from buy UBS said in its downgrade of Tesla that strong growth is already priced in. "We downgrade to Neutral because we think the recent strong share performance fully reflects the strong demand response seen after the price cuts, as well as a solid execution in 2024." Read more about this call here. MoffettNathanson upgrades Shopify to outperform from market perform Moffett said in its upgrade of the stock that shares are at an inflection point. "Upgrading to Outperform implies expectations for an inflection in the business that consensus is currently missing. This is our intention as we expect Shopify to gain increasing traction with enterprise customers going forward." Read more about this call here . Rosenblatt downgrades ON Semiconductor to hold from buy Rosenblatt downgraded the semiconductor company mainly on valuation. "The ON shares have had a great run since we initiated coverage in June 2020 increasing from $19 to ~$100 including up 58% YTD." Deutsche Bank reiterates Apple as buy Deutsche raised its price target on Apple to $210 per share from $180 and says it sees upside heading into earnings on August 3. "We expect AAPL's F3Q results and F4Q guidance to be in line with or slightly above current DB/Street estimates, as our recent checks and third-party data suggest upside to iPhone, Mac and Services." Read more about this call here . Raymond James upgrades Becton Dickinson to outperform from market perform Raymond James said in its upgrade of the med tech company that it sees "improved visibility." "With a favorable macro environment for Med Tech, and BD exhibiting offensive and defensive characteristics, we expect interest to broaden as investors gain confidence with the growth profile." Goldman Sachs initiates Savers Value Village as buy Goldman said the thrift store operator is a share gainer. "We see SVV as a market share leader in a structurally growing thrift category, with defensive and consistent through-cycle comp growth supported by healthy execution-led margin delivery." Bank of America reiterates SLB as buy Bank of America reiterated the company formerly known as Schlumberger as a top pick and says the stock has a "reasonable valuation." "Reiterate Buy and top pick on SLB' s peer leading Int'l/Offshore and Digital businesses, improving FCF and still reasonable valuation." Raymond James upgrades D.R. Horton to outperform from market perform. Raymond James said in its upgrade of the homebuilder that it sees an "impressive rebound in homebuilding margins." "Following our full review of DHI's outstanding 3Q23 results, we are raising our rating on D.R. Horton to Outperform with a $160 target supported by a 25% increase to our FY24 EPS outlook, driven by an impressive rebound in homebuilding margins and a surging revenue contribution from its $3 billion rental housing portfolio." BTIG upgrades AppLovin to buy from neutral BTIG said in its upgrade of the mobile tech company that the stock has an "undemanding valuation." "Ahead of 2Q earnings, we're upgrading shares of AppLovin to Buy with a $34 PT, based upon an improving fundamental outlook and undemanding valuation." Needham reiterates Compass as buy Needham added the real estate brokerage to its conviction list and says the company is a key AI beneficiary. "We think COMP is best positioned in our coverage to benefit from this trend over the next few years and are increasing our market share and adj. EBITDA estimates." Goldman Sachs reiterates ServiceNow as buy Goldman said it sees more upside in shares of ServiceNow as the stock remains a key beneficiary. "Overall, we remain constructive on NOW' s ability to demonstrate resilience against a more muted demand backdrop as its strategic relevance to the enterprise grows, which we expect to be augmented by Gen. AI over the next 12-18 months." Evercore ISI reiterates Disney as outperform Evercore lowered its price target on the stock to $110 per share from $130, but says it's sticking with its outperform heading into earnings on August 9. "We expect DIS to modestly underperform FQ3 consensus estimates on weaker linear advertising, Elemental underperforming at the box office, and accelerated theme park D & A (depreciation and amortization)."