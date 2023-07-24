'More than just idols': Behind the scenes with K-pop boyband Treasure

Treasure — the latest boyband out of YG Entertainment — may be quite new to the K-pop scene, but its members already have big dreams.

"I want [us] to be more than just idols. I want each and every member of the group to be an artist of their own," said co-leader Choi Hyun Suk, sharing his vision with The CNBC Conversation.

His dream has always been to perform at the U.S. Superbowl halftime show, said the 24-year-old artist, the oldest member of the band.

"I know it's really hard, but that sort of dream, even if I just reach the brink of that dream, I really want us to hold on to that dream and not let it fade away — just like how I envision our group, Treasure."

Treasure made its debut in 2020 while Covid-19 was spreading wildly around the world. It started out as a 12-member band but two of them left in November last year, leaving the boy band with just 10 members.

Three of its members — Choi and his co-leader Park Jihoon (who goes by the stage name Jihoon), as well as rapper Yoshinori Kanemoto, better known as Yoshi — spoke to CNBC about the humble beginnings of the group.