Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat leaving role to become president and chief investment officer

Ruth Porat, Alphabet CFO, at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on May 23rd, 2022.

Ruth Porat will step down as Alphabet chief financial officer and take a new role as president and chief investment officer, the company announced on Tuesday.

She took over as CFO for Google in 2015 and oversaw the transition into the company's current Alphabet structure.

She will continue as CFO until Alphabet selects a replacement, and will continue to report to CEO Sundar Pichai, the company said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.