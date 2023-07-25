CNBC Investing Club

Alphabet's solid second quarter is clouded by U.S. regulatory pressure

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a panel at the CEO Summit of the Americas hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on June 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

Alphabet (GOOGL) reported better-than-anticipated quarterly results after the closing bell Tuesday, sending shares soaring. But we remain highly cautious about the stock's long-term upside given ongoing regulatory challenges in the U.S.