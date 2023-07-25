General Motors shares drop after second-quarter earnings. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on General Motors . The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the automaker after it reported second-quarter earnings Tuesday before market opened that were up sharply year over year. General Motors CEO Mary Barra joined CNBC Tuesday to break down the company's results and detail plans to implement $3 billion in cost-cutting measures throughout next year. Although revenue beat analyst estimates and GM increased its 2023 forecast for the second time this year, its shares ended the day down 3.5%.