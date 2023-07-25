CNBC Investing Club

The market scoffs at GE Healthcare's beat and raise, but we see an opening

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

GE Healthcare Technologies' (GEHC) second-quarter earnings beat and guidance raise are underappreciated by the market Tuesday, with the stock giving up early morning gains — but that only creates an opportunity to add to the Club's nascent position.