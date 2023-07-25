UPS, Teamsters reach labor deal to avoid strike

UPS and the Teamsters union representing 340,000 workers at the package carrier on Tuesday said they reached a preliminary labor deal that includes raises for both full- and part-time workers and narrowly avoids a potential strike that could have started next week.

"Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers," UPS CEO Carol Tome. "This agreement continues to reward UPS's full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong."

It was the latest in a string of labor deals where workers from pilots to aerospace manufacturing employees have pushed for and won higher pay.