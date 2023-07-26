AWS announces generative A.I. tool to save doctors time on paperwork

Attendees walk through an expo hall during Amazon Web Services' Reinvent conference at the Venetian in Las Vegas on Nov. 29, 2022.

Amazon Web Services on Wednesday announced a new service for health care software providers called AWS HealthScribe, which uses generative artificial intelligence and speech recognition to automatically draft clinical documentation.

The service aims to save health care workers time using AI-generated transcripts and summaries of patient visits, which can then be entered into the electronic health record system. AWS HealthScribe can also extract notable medical terms, medications and other key details, according to the company, and physicians can double-check each line of generated text with the original transcript.

Clinical documentation is a major pain point for doctors and nurses. A study funded by the American Medical Association in 2016 found that for every hour a physician spent with a patient, they spent an additional two hours on administrative work. The study said physicians also tend to spend an additional one to two hours doing clerical work outside of working hours, which many in the industry refer to as "pajama time."

As a result, several companies like Microsoft's Nuance Communications, and now, AWS, have been working to build solutions to reduce this administrative burden.

"It is clear that generative AI has the power to transform the health care and life sciences industry in many ways," Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS' vice president of database, analytics and machine learning services said at during a keynote speech at AWS Summit New York Wednesday.