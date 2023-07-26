Live updates: Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by a quarter point at July meeting

The Federal Reserve will likely need to see more softening in the labor market before it begins to trim rates, said Russell Investments strategist BeiChen Lin.

Even if the expected July rate hike winds up being the last one, key economic metrics are still looking hot, he said. "Core CPI and Core PCE rates are still above the Fed's 2% inflation target," the strategist wrote, referring to the consumer price index and the personal consumption expenditures index.

However, the Fed still has two more payroll reports and PCE reports before its September meeting, which may show sufficient cooling that the central bank could take a step back from further hikes, Lin said.

He likened policymakers' expected move to hike rates after a pause in June to grilling meat.

"While you might not be able to achieve perfection, you'd rather risk burning the chicken a bit than winding up sick," the strategist said.

-Darla Mercado