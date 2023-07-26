CNBC Investing Club

Meta's stellar quarter shows Zuckerberg can both monetize and cut costs

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2023, shows the logos for Threads, an Instagram app, and Instagram.
Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Meta Platforms (META) delivered a much better-than-expected second quarter Wednesday, with its robust revenue guidance for the current period further proof the social media giant has made incredible strides monetizing its products even while reining in costs.