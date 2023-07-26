Rolls-Royce shares soar 19 % after engine-maker raises guidance

A Rolls Royce jet engine on display at the Rolls-Royce aircraft jet engine production and repair facility in Blankenfelde on February 28, 2023 near Berlin, Germany.

LONDON — Shares of Rolls-Royce rocketed to their highest level since the start of the pandemic Wednesday morning after the British aerospace and defense firm raised its full-year profit guidance and said it would vastly outperform expectations for its half-year results.

The company said it now anticipates full-year underlying operating profit will sit between £1.2 billion ($1.55 billion) and £1.4 billion, up from a previous guidance of £800 million to £1 billion, as the impact of a vast cost-cutting and business "transformation" program takes effect earlier than predicted. Market consensus is currently for a £934 million underlying operating profit, the company said.

It added that it sees its first-half underlying operating profit, due August 3, coming in at just over double analyst expectations of £328 million.

Rolls-Royce's share price was 19% higher at 9:43 a.m. BST. The company's shares have taken a battering over the last three years — at times even entering "penny stock" territory below £1 — largely because of the Covid-19 hit to the aviation sector, as well as the knock-on effects on aircraft orders and the number of hours its engines were in use.

Rolls-Royce makes engines for Airbus and Boeing.